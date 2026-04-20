Flyers for the 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign are made available for Airmen at the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base AFAF campaign kick-off event at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. AFAF raises money for four charities that specifically aid Airmen and Guardians, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts).
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9629246
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-PK737-1004
|Resolution:
|4015x2443
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign
No keywords found.