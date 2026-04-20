Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

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Flyers for the 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign are made available for Airmen at the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base AFAF campaign kick-off event at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. AFAF raises money for four charities that specifically aid Airmen and Guardians, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts).