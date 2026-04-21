Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

Photo By Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts | Flyers for the 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign are made available for Airmen at the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base AFAF campaign kick-off event at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. AFAF raises money for four charities that specifically aid Airmen and Guardians, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts | Flyers for the 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign are made available for...... read more read more

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. -- Resilience is not just about individual strength; it is also about the community that rallies to support their own when the unexpected happens. This is the heartbeat of Shaw’s 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign that kicked off April 13, 2026. As part of the annual Department of the Air Force-wide fundraising drive for AFAF, the local campaign provides Airmen stationed at Shaw with an opportunity to donate to a cause that is meant to support their fellow Airmen and Guardians through every stage of life.

The AFAF campaign provides critical funds for four key charities: the Air Force Aid Society, the Air Force Enlisted Village, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, and the General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation. Together, these organizations offer a safety net for situations from emergency travel and education grants to long-term support for Airmen and Guardians, dependents, and retirees.

“The AFAF is a great way to take care of folks facing real-world challenges,” said Col. Kevin Hicock, 20th Fighter Wing commander, during the campaign’s kickoff event. “This is a cornerstone of how we build resilience...ensuring our Airmen know that no matter the situation, the Air Force has their back.”

Leading the charge for Shaw’s AFAF campaign is Master Sgt. Jebson Edge, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center supervisor. Serving as the Installation Project Officer (IPO), Edge is responsible for bridging the gap between the fund and the flightline.

“With AFAF, you can actually see the money you donate working for someone,” said Edge. “It is tangible, it is trusted, and you are directly helping the people you work alongside every day.”

To ensure the message reaches every corner of the base, the campaign is supported by a team of Unit Project Officers (UPOs). UPOs are dedicated members within each squadron who act as the primary point of contact for their peers who want to donate or have questions about AFAF.

Airmen stationed at Shaw who want to donate to the Air Force Assistance Fund can contact their UPO or visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/ and search for the Shaw Air Force Base campaign and their unit.