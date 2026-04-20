Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christina Randel, Retiree Activities Office director, and Lt. Col. John Mutnansky, 86th Mission Support Group deputy commander, cut a cake during the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. For the past six years, the RAO has worked to find a larger office space to meet the high demand of serving a community of thousands of retirees. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)