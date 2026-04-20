U.S. Airmen, retirees, and host nation civilians attend the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. The RAO is a volunteer-based organization that supports the local retiree community and those about to retire with activities, guidance and consultations. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9628649
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-XR528-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.