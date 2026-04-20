Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening

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U.S. Airmen, retirees, and host nation civilians attend the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. The RAO is a volunteer-based organization that supports the local retiree community and those about to retire with activities, guidance and consultations. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)