Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening

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Christina Randel, center left, Retiree Activities Office director, and Lt. Col. John Mutnansky, 86th Mission Support Group deputy commander, cut a ribbon during the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. This new location for the RAO gives the team more space to support a large and growing retiree population in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)