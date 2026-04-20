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    Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening [Image 4 of 5]

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    Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening

    GERMANY

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Christina Randel, center left, Retiree Activities Office director, and Lt. Col. John Mutnansky, 86th Mission Support Group deputy commander, cut a ribbon during the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. This new location for the RAO gives the team more space to support a large and growing retiree population in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:31
    Photo ID: 9628652
    VIRIN: 260316-F-XR528-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening
    Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening
    Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening
    Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening
    Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening

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