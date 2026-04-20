Christina Randel, center left, Retiree Activities Office director, and Lt. Col. John Mutnansky, 86th Mission Support Group deputy commander, cut a ribbon during the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. This new location for the RAO gives the team more space to support a large and growing retiree population in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9628652
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-XR528-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.