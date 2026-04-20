Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christina Randel, Retiree Activities Office director, gives opening remarks during the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. The RAO provides useful information, guidance and activities to retirees via consultations, phone calls, group meetings and direct emails. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)