Bigger and better: Retiree Activities Office hosts grand reopening

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Mutnansky, 86th Mission Support Group deputy commander, gives opening remarks during the Retiree Activities Office re-opening ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 16, 2026. The RAO was initially established on Ramstein Air Base in 2012, and continues to maintain relationships and improve quality of life for retirees. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)