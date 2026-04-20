36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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Relief supplies occupy the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands April 19, 2026. Supplies will be given to the communities of Saipan, boosting recovery efforts and assisting the residents from the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)