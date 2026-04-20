Relief supplies occupy the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands April 19, 2026. Supplies will be given to the communities of Saipan, boosting recovery efforts and assisting the residents from the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9628622
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-SS569-1298
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.