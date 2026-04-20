36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, left, Staff Sgt. Blake Howard, 36th CRS air transportation journeyman, middle, and Staff Sgt. Benjamin Florez, 36th CRS small air terminal supervisor, right, prepare to unload a supply bundle from a C-130 Hercules at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, April 19, 2026. The delivery supports humanitarian efforts for islands impacted by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)