U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron approach a C-130J Hercules containing supplies on the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 19, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to providing recovery based efforts in wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9628595
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-SS569-1144
|Resolution:
|5747x3824
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.