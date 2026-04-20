36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron approach a C-130J Hercules containing supplies on the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 19, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to providing recovery based efforts in wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)