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    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 2 of 5]

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    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron approach a C-130J Hercules containing supplies on the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 19, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to providing recovery based efforts in wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:25
    Photo ID: 9628595
    VIRIN: 260419-F-SS569-1144
    Resolution: 5747x3824
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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