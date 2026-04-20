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    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 1 of 5]

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    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Carpenter, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, left, and Staff Sgt. Sergio Genna, 36th CRS contingency equipment technician, hoist a 10K forklift at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 19, 2026. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to areas affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:26
    Photo ID: 9628567
    VIRIN: 260419-F-SS569-1088
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    TAGS

    typhoon
    C-130 Hercules
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    TyphoonSinlaku
    aerial port journeyman

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