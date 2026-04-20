36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Carpenter, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, left, and Staff Sgt. Sergio Genna, 36th CRS contingency equipment technician, hoist a 10K forklift at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 19, 2026. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to areas affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)