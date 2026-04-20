Date Taken: 04.18.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:25 Photo ID: 9628614 VIRIN: 260419-F-SS569-1256 Resolution: 4824x3859 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SAIPAN, MP

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This work, 36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.