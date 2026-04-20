U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lilian Perez, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, operates a 10K forklift to unload supplies at Saipan International Airport, Saipan,Northern Marianas Islands, April 19, 2026. The delivery supports humanitarian efforts for islands impacted by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9628614
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-SS569-1256
|Resolution:
|4824x3859
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CRS aids Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands Recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.