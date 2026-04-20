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    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role [Image 8 of 12]

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    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard, delivers remarks to Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers and family members assigned to the 150th Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Support Detachment as they are mobilized on April 15, 2026, for assignment in the Middle East. The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9628164
    VIRIN: 260415-Z-CH590-1083
    Resolution: 2408x3400
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role
    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

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    Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

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    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Middle East
    CENTCOM
    150th TMDE Support Detachment

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