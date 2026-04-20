Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

Photo By John Hughel | Members of the 150th Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Support Detachment stand in formation during their mobilization ceremony held at Camp Withycombe, in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 15, 2026, to support U.S. Central Command in the Middle East. The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel) see less | View Image Page

Eight members of the 150th Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) Support Detachment were recognized during a mobilization ceremony at Camp Whitycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 15, as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East in support of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.

The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions. These units fall primarily under the Ordnance Corps, reflecting their essential role in support and maintenance operations.

After a heavy deployment rotation period for the Oregon Army National Guard, during which several hundred soldiers were mobilized from the Middle East, Kosovo, and the Horn of Africa in 2024-2025, the 150th TMDE is the first group of Citizen-Soldiers to mobilize in 2026, with less than a dozen members taking on a specialized role.

“Eight soldiers, that’s the size of this formation today – eight,” said Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. “I want everyone in the room to understand something. That number doesn't capture the mission's importance or the impact this unit will have downrange. Some of the most critical work in any military operation is accomplished by a small team.”

These U.S. Army soldiers specialize in calibrating and repairing the diagnostic testing equipment that all other units rely on. They support aviation, communications, medical, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense, as well as weapons systems. Their work ensures instruments measure accurately, so diagnostic tools provide reliable readings. This helps keep the equipment soldiers trust with their lives safe and dependable.

“To the members of the 150th TMDE, you carry Oregon with you and carry over 25 years of history from the Balkans, to Iraq, to Poland and Romania, and now the Middle East,” Gronewold said. “That’s a legacy worth honoring, and you are adding to it today.”

The unit’s origins date to 1999, when it was established as Detachment 4, 1241st Ordnance Team, to provide precision calibration support for Army systems. Currently, the 150th TMDE Support Detachment remains a critical contributor to Army readiness, supporting both domestic and international missions.

“And now in 2026, the 150th deploys once again. A new mission for the same standards of excellence,” Gronewold said. “When a helicopter maintenance crew uses a torque wrench, they need reliable readings. When a medic uses a diagnostic instrument, lives depend on that instrument being correct. The 150th is the unit that makes sure those standards are met.”

That sense of high standards and pride in their specialized abilities was also noted by Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, 821st Troop Command Battalion Commander, when addressing the unit and family members.

“It’s a privilege as I stand here today, and as the first time as the battalion commander to send off citizen-soldiers,” he said, as they will first undertake additional training before heading overseas. “The preparation to support Operation Inherent Resolve began long before today, and I appreciate everything you’ve done and what you're about to embark upon for our nation and state.”

In his remarks, Kumlin thanked the family members who will “cover down on the home front” while they are deployed on this mission, one in which all eight members volunteered.

“As you go forward, hold your head high, carry your Guidon with purpose. It’s a history with a proud legacy, and know that we will be counting the days until you return home,” Kumlin said.