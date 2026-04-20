Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

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Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, 821st Troop Command Battalion Commander, delivers remarks to Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers and family members assigned to the 150th Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Support Detachment as they are mobilized on April 15, 2026, for assignment in the Middle East. The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)