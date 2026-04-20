Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

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Oregon Army National Guard soldiers with the 234th Army Band play the “Army Song” at the conclusion of the mobilization ceremony for the 150th Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Support Detachment during the unit's formal mobilization ceremony on April 15, 2026, at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)