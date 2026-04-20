Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

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Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Evan Hamilton, assigned to the 234th Army Band, plays the “Army Song” on his tuba to conclude the formal mobilization ceremony for the 150th Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Support Detachment on April 15, 2026, at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)