Competitors, Capt. Dominic Larkin and 1st Lt. Elias Contogonas, with 10th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, complete a ruck march to the next location during the Best Sapper Competition April 20, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9627963
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-NC875-8207
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.