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    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 2 of 5]

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    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Yaritza AlejandroPerez 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Competitors, 1st Lt. Treyton Thomas and 1st Lt. Seth Berenz, with 82nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, swim across a lake during the Best Sapper Competition April 20, 2026, at a Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, training area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9627947
    VIRIN: 260420-A-NC875-4216
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition

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