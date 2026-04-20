19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition

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Competitors, Capt. Dominic Larkin and 1st Lt. Elias Contogonas, with 10th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, construct and camouflage a deliberate two-man fighting position that provides frontal, side, rear and overhead cover during the Best Sapper Competition April 20, 2026, at a Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, training area.