Best Sapper competitors, Capt. Joseph McLaughlin and Staff Sgt. Kimberly Licudine, with the 31st Engineer Battalion, 1st Engineer Brigade, conduct a series of weapons checks during the competition April 20, 2026, at a Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, training area.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9627952
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-NC875-4914
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.