Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:14 Photo ID: 9627952 VIRIN: 260420-A-NC875-4914 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.42 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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This work, 19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.