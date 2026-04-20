(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Yaritza AlejandroPerez 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Best Sapper competitors, Capt. Joseph McLaughlin and Staff Sgt. Kimberly Licudine, with the 31st Engineer Battalion, 1st Engineer Brigade, conduct a series of weapons checks during the competition April 20, 2026, at a Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, training area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9627941
    VIRIN: 260420-A-NC875-8741
    Resolution: 2549x2368
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition
    19th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BestSapper2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery