Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:12 Photo ID: 9627956 VIRIN: 260420-O-XY043-4219 Resolution: 8068x5379 Size: 13.67 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.