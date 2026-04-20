Firefighters from multiple agencies conduct coordinated hose operations during a wildland fire training exercise at La Mesa Village, April 20, 2026. The interagency training reinforced unified response tactics for large-scale incidents across the Monterey Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9627956
|VIRIN:
|260420-O-XY043-4219
|Resolution:
|8068x5379
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response
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