Firefighters practice deploying and entering fire shelters during an interagency wildland fire training exercise at La Mesa Village, April 20, 2026. Fire shelters provide last-resort protection in extreme conditions and are a critical component of wildland firefighting safety. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9627944
|VIRIN:
|260420-O-XY043-1616
|Resolution:
|4347x4078
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response
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