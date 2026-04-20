Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:12 Photo ID: 9627946 VIRIN: 260420-O-XY043-7504 Resolution: 6147x4098 Size: 10.66 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.