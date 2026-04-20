From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response

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Firefighters from the Presidio of Monterey Fire Department and partner agencies participate in an interagency wildland fire training briefing at La Mesa Village, April 20, 2026. The training, led by Monterey Fire Department, brought together crews from Pacific Grove, Monterey and Seaside to strengthen coordinated emergency response across the Monterey Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)