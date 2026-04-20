From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response

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A firefighter with the Presidio of Monterey Fire Department operates a fire engine pump system during an interagency wildland fire training exercise at La Mesa Village, April 20, 2026. The exercise, led by Monterey Fire Department, highlighted the integration of military and local fire agencies in a regional emergency response. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)