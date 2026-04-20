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    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response [Image 5 of 5]

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    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    A firefighter with the Presidio of Monterey Fire Department operates a fire engine pump system during an interagency wildland fire training exercise at La Mesa Village, April 20, 2026. The exercise, led by Monterey Fire Department, highlighted the integration of military and local fire agencies in a regional emergency response. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9627953
    VIRIN: 260420-O-XY043-8087
    Resolution: 7215x4810
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response
    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response
    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response
    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response
    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response

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    From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response

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    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    firefighters

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