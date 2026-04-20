A firefighter with the Presidio of Monterey Fire Department operates a fire engine pump system during an interagency wildland fire training exercise at La Mesa Village, April 20, 2026. The exercise, led by Monterey Fire Department, highlighted the integration of military and local fire agencies in a regional emergency response. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Leggett)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9627953
|VIRIN:
|260420-O-XY043-8087
|Resolution:
|7215x4810
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response [Image 5 of 5], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From birth to blaze: PoM firefighters support Monterey Peninsula through interagency response
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