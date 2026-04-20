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    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Chief master sergeants and selects stand during the reciting of the Chief’s Charge at the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. The Chief’s Charge is a formal, time-honored address delivered to newly selected chief master sergeants to emphasize their heightened responsibilities in leadership, technical expertise and mentorship while upholding integrity and prioritizing the needs of Airmen and Guardians above self. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9627154
    VIRIN: 260410-F-TO650-1035
    Resolution: 4571x3041
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

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    Nation Capital Region
    Bolling Club
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