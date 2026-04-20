2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

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Chief master sergeants and selects stand during the reciting of the Chief’s Charge at the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. The Chief’s Charge is a formal, time-honored address delivered to newly selected chief master sergeants to emphasize their heightened responsibilities in leadership, technical expertise and mentorship while upholding integrity and prioritizing the needs of Airmen and Guardians above self. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)