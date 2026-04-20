Chief master sergeants and selects stand during the reciting of the Chief’s Charge at the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. The Chief’s Charge is a formal, time-honored address delivered to newly selected chief master sergeants to emphasize their heightened responsibilities in leadership, technical expertise and mentorship while upholding integrity and prioritizing the needs of Airmen and Guardians above self. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9627154
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-TO650-1035
|Resolution:
|4571x3041
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
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|0
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This work, 2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.