New chief master sergeant selects walk down the hallway during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. Chiefs from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Fort George G. Meade and Joint Base Andrews came together to recognize 49 Airmen and Guardians who were promoted, putting them in the top 1% of the enlisted force to reach the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9627138
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-TO650-1020
|Resolution:
|5668x3771
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.