2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

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New chief master sergeant selects walk down the hallway during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. Chiefs from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Fort George G. Meade and Joint Base Andrews came together to recognize 49 Airmen and Guardians who were promoted, putting them in the top 1% of the enlisted force to reach the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)