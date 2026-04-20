2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

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A display of mementos lay on the table before being handed to the newly selected chief master sergeants during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. Each chief select was presented this memento to commemorate the special occasion, celebrating their transition into the highest enlisted rank and their commitment to leading, mentoring and serving Airmen and Guardians with excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)