A display of mementos lay on the table before being handed to the newly selected chief master sergeants during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. Each chief select was presented this memento to commemorate the special occasion, celebrating their transition into the highest enlisted rank and their commitment to leading, mentoring and serving Airmen and Guardians with excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9627142
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-TO650-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.