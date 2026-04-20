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    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

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    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manase Langi, security forces specialist assigned to the 316th Security Forces Squadron, lights the candle designated for the rank of staff sergeant during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. The candle lighting ceremony symbolized remembrance of the experiences, friendships, memories and history that each of the stages of the enlisted career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9627146
    VIRIN: 260410-F-TO650-1028
    Resolution: 5345x3556
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony
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    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

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    Nation Capital Region
    Bolling Club
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