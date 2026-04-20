2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manase Langi, security forces specialist assigned to the 316th Security Forces Squadron, lights the candle designated for the rank of staff sergeant during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. The candle lighting ceremony symbolized remembrance of the experiences, friendships, memories and history that each of the stages of the enlisted career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)