2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, gives his remarks to congratulate the new chief master sergeant selects during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. The ceremony also included a speech from Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Wolfe, a medallion reception, a candle-lighting commemoration that acknowledged each rank and a dinner honoring the support of loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)