U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, gives his remarks to congratulate the new chief master sergeant selects during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. The ceremony also included a speech from Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Wolfe, a medallion reception, a candle-lighting commemoration that acknowledged each rank and a dinner honoring the support of loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9627150
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-TO650-1037
|Resolution:
|5283x3515
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACCOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 National Capital Region Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.