Date Taken: 04.12.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:36 Photo ID: 9626721 VIRIN: 260412-A-OD824-6350 Resolution: 6612x4408 Size: 13.35 MB Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Col. Andrew Walsh, commander of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, addresses soldiers and guests during the 304th Cyber Battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.