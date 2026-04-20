New Cyber Battalion Bolsters Army Reserve's Digital Defense

The digital battlefield has a new defender. On April 11th, the 304th Cyber Battalion unveiled its new battalion colors and stood up in Dublin, California. This activation ceremony marks the deliberate evolution in how the Army Reserve organizes its cyber fight.



An activation ceremony is a formal military event that officially brings a unit into existence, establishing the date it becomes an operational element of the Army’s force structure. 304th Cyber Battalion held its activation ceremony in the auditorium of the NCO Academy at Camp Parks. Distinguished guests included Brigadier General Kimberly Hamilton, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Deputy Commanding General – Cyber; Colonel Andrew Walsh, Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade Commander; Command Sergeant Major Edinri Magege, ARCPB’s Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Brigade Commander; and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Hembrook, ARCPB’s Command Chief Warrant Officer.



The unit was originally the Western Cyber Protection Center, consisting of two Cyber Protection Teams. The newly established 304th Cyber Battalion expands that foundation significantly, now comprising three Cyber Protection Teams, a Cyber Security Company, and a Headquarters and Headquarters Company. This broader structure authorizes more personnel billets, enabling the unit to grow its ranks and develop an in-house training pipeline for its Soldiers. The result is a more capable, flexible force that is better positioned to support combatant commands and integrate into joint operations across a range of cyber missions. It is a structure that matches the Army's recognition of cyberspace not as a supporting function, but as a warfighting domain in its own right.



The ceremony also included the establishment of the HHC, and the appointment of its first Company Commander, Captain Andrew Vittetoe. On assuming the role, Capt. Vittetoe remarked, “Activation, in my head, is also saying we’re open for business. We have a mission to perform -- support CPTs with their missions.”



The following day, the focus shifted from establishment to leadership, as the 304th held its Change of Command ceremony on April 12th. The outgoing commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Mason, passed the baton to the incoming commander, Lieutenant Colonel Joel Joyce.



“I hope that I’ve done enough here to make sure I’ve shown that every single Soldier matters. No matter what your problem is - how big or small - I’m here for you, whenever you need. People always matter,” remarks Lt. Col. Mason.



As Lt. Col. Joyce assumes his role, he brings with him a wealth of Army Cyber experience and leadership; having served as a Cyber Operations Planner at Army Cyber Command, Executive Officer to the JFHQ-C Deputy Commander, Brigade Defensive Cyber Operations Deputy Director at the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, and most recently as a Battalion Defensive Cyber Operations Director.



Lt. Col. Joyce left little doubt about his confidence in the battalion: “I have no doubt that when called to support, you'll execute the mission at the highest level — the gold standard.”



For the 304th, the colors are unfurled, the command is set, the battalion is open for business.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:36 Story ID: 563101 Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Cyber Battalion Bolsters Army Reserve's Digital Defense, by MAJ Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.