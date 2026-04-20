Soldiers of the 304th Cyber Battalion pose for a photo with brigade and command leadership following the battalion's Activation Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9626687
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-OD824-2751
|Resolution:
|5965x3976
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the 304th Cyber Battalion pose for a photo with brigade and command leadership following the battalion's Activation Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Cyber Battalion Bolsters Army Reserve's Digital Defense
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