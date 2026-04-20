Date Taken: 04.12.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:36 Photo ID: 9626687 VIRIN: 260412-A-OD824-2751 Resolution: 5965x3976 Size: 8.4 MB Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Soldiers of the 304th Cyber Battalion pose for a photo with brigade and command leadership following the battalion's Activation Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.