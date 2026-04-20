Date Taken: 04.12.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:36 Photo ID: 9626703 VIRIN: 260412-A-OD824-9981 Resolution: 5591x3727 Size: 10.42 MB Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Lt. Col. Joel Joyce passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Sgt. Maj. Hector Valdez during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.