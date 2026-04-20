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    Lt. Col. Joel Joyce passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Sgt. Maj. Hector Valdez during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026. [Image 11 of 11]

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    Lt. Col. Joel Joyce passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Sgt. Maj. Hector Valdez during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jevon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    Lt. Col. Joel Joyce passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Sgt. Maj. Hector Valdez during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9626703
    VIRIN: 260412-A-OD824-9981
    Resolution: 5591x3727
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Joel Joyce passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Sgt. Maj. Hector Valdez during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Jeremy Mason, outgoing commander of the 304th Cyber Battalion, addresses soldiers and guests during the 304th Cyber Battalion's Activation Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.
    Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, Col. Andrew Walsh, Command Sgt. Maj. Edinri Magege, CW5 Robert Hembrook and the soldiers of the 304th Cyber Battalion gather at the battalion's Activation Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.
    Lt. Col. Jeremy Mason uncases the colors for the newly established 304th Cyber Battalion, Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.
    Capt. Andrew Vittetoe reveals the colors for the newly established Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 304th Cyber Battalion at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.
    Sgt. Maj. Hector Valdez passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Lt. Col. Jeremy Mason during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.
    Soldiers of the 304th Cyber Battalion pose for a photo with brigade and command leadership following the battalion's Activation Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026.
    Lt. Col. Jeremy Mason passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Col. Andrew Walsh during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.
    Col. Andrew Walsh, commander of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, addresses soldiers and guests during the 304th Cyber Battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026.
    Lt. Col. Joel Joyce, incoming commander of the 304th Cyber Battalion, addresses soldiers and guests during the 304th Cyber Battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026.
    Col. Andrew Walsh passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Lt. Col. Joel Joyce during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.
    Lt. Col. Joel Joyce passes the 304th Cyber Battalion's colors to Sgt. Maj. Hector Valdez during the battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 11, 2026.

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