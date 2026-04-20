Lt. Col. Joel Joyce, incoming commander of the 304th Cyber Battalion, addresses soldiers and guests during the 304th Cyber Battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9626728
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-OD824-9883
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.78 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Joel Joyce, incoming commander of the 304th Cyber Battalion, addresses soldiers and guests during the 304th Cyber Battalion's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Parks, Calif., on April 12, 2026. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Cyber Battalion Bolsters Army Reserve's Digital Defense
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