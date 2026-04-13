3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

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Command Sgt. Maj. Fausto Torres, incoming command sergeant major of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, leads members of the battalion in singing the Army Song during a change of responsibility ceremony at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. Torres previously served as first sergeant of HHC, 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and operations sergeant major at the 16th Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)