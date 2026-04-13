3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

Lt. Col. Christopher Russell, commander of the 3-393 Brigade Engineer Battalion, gives remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony for the battalion at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. Russell spoke to outgoing battalion command sergeant major Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, calling his leadership within the battalion a “pivotal success.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9624497
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-NS115-2133
|Resolution:
|5273x3515
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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