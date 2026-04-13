3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, outgoing command sergeant major of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, hugs his father after speaking at a change of responsibility ceremony for the battalion at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. The ceremony was held in part to honor Scott as he retires from military service, having been preceded in retirement by his father and wife, both of whom were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9624504
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-NS115-2248
|Resolution:
|5541x3694
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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