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    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

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    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, outgoing command sergeant major of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, hugs his father after speaking at a change of responsibility ceremony for the battalion at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. The ceremony was held in part to honor Scott as he retires from military service, having been preceded in retirement by his father and wife, both of whom were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9624504
    VIRIN: 260417-A-NS115-2248
    Resolution: 5541x3694
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony
    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony
    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony
    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony
    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony
    3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

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