3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

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Command Sgt. Maj. Fausto Torres, incoming command sergeant major of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, addresses attendees during a change of responsibility ceremony at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. Torres enlisted in the Army Aug. 8, 2000, and participated in both Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)