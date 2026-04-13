3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds change of responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, speaks to guests during a change of responsibility ceremony for the battalion at Cameron Field, Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. Scott is set to retire after 32 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9624503
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-NS115-2185
|Resolution:
|6088x4059
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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