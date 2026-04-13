177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ricardo Basora, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, cleans foreign object debris from the flightline at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor, New Jersey, April 15, 2026. The ground was cleaned during the 177FW's extensive cleaning event. (U.S. Air National Guard Courtesy Asset by Lt. Col. Jessica Lewis)