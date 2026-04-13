A ground is pictured at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor, New Jersey, April 15, 2026. The ground was cleaned during the 177FW's extensive cleaning event. (U.S. Air National Guard Courtesy Asset by Lt. Col. Jessica Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9624498
|VIRIN:
|260415-Z-F3930-1007
|Resolution:
|1959x1568
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
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