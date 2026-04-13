177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hunter Hires | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ricardo Basora, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, cleans foreign object debris from the flightline at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor, New Jersey, April 15, 2026. The ground was cleaned during the 177FW's extensive cleaning event. (U.S. Air National Guard Courtesy Asset by Lt. Col. Jessica Lewis) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.J. -- Members of the 177th Maintenance Group, Civil Engineering Squadron, and Operations Squadron conducted an extensive Foreign Object Debris (FOD) cleaning of the aircraft ramp at the 177th Fighter Wing on April 16, 2026.

During the cleaning, Airmen ensured the ramp’s cracks, crevices, grounding points and mooring/tie-down areas were swept, vacuumed and cleared of debris.

“This initiative is a critical component of the FOD prevention program,” said Chief Master Sgt. Grant Holway, 177th Maintenance Group Quality Assurance senior enlisted leader. “This program mandates that all personnel, including military, civilian, and contractors, who work on, in or around aircraft and associated equipment must comply with FOD prevention measures.”

Foreign Object Debris can include a wide variety of items, such as tools, hardware, pavement fragments and even wildlife. Weather events, such as heavy rain and snow, can magnify FOD presence by washing debris onto the flightline and causing pavement to deteriorate. Aircraft exposure to FOD during operations can lead to catastrophic equipment failure and even endanger the lives of Airmen.

“All personnel are responsible for always keeping their work areas on the flightline clean and free of debris,” said Holway. “The recent joint effort on the flight line is a testament to the commitment of all involved to uphold the highest standards of safety and prevent FOD related incidents.”