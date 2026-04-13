Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.18.2026 16:20 Photo ID: 9624500 VIRIN: 260415-Z-F3930-1008 Resolution: 3490x2792 Size: 3.61 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.