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    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program [Image 6 of 9]

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    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen clean foreign object debris at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor, New Jersey, April 15, 2026. The ground was cleaned during the 177FW's extensive cleaning event. (U.S. Air National Guard Courtesy Asset by Lt. Col. Jessica Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9624494
    VIRIN: 260415-Z-F3930-1006
    Resolution: 2112x2640
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program
    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program

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    177th Fighter Wing Conducts Extensive Foreign Object Debris Cleaning as Part of their FOD Prevention Program

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    New Jersey Air National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    177FW
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Foreign Object Debris Detector (FOD)

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