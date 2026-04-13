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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 5 of 8]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) –An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Harstad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 23:07
    Photo ID: 9623841
    VIRIN: 260416-N-UA586-1062
    Resolution: 5282x2971
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SA Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Electronics Inspection
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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

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    CVN-71
    Flight Deck
    Aircraft Carrier

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