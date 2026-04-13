USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) –An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Harstad)