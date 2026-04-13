PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) –An EA-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Harstad)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9623841
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-UA586-1062
|Resolution:
|5282x2971
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SA Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.