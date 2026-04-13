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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Electronics Inspection [Image 3 of 8]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Electronics Inspection

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gary Buckles 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 1st Class Ronnie Garcia inspects and approves electronic equipment for safe use aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 17, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 23:07
    Photo ID: 9623836
    VIRIN: 240417-N-XN798-1096
    Resolution: 5353x3569
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Electronics Inspection [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Gary Buckles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    CSG 9
    Pacific Fleet (3rd Fleet)

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