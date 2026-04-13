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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 4 of 8]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) –An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. VFA 25, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 23:07
    Photo ID: 9623837
    VIRIN: 260416-N-AM412-1005
    Resolution: 7112x4000
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Fleet
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