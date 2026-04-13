USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) –An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. VFA 25, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)